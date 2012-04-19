FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends down as weak data, gasoline pressure
April 19, 2012 / 9:49 PM / in 5 years

NYMEX-Crude ends down as weak data, gasoline pressure

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. jobless claims data disappoints
    * RBOB gasoline slumps, weighs on crude
    * Coming up: NYMEX May contract expiry Friday

    NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a
second day on Thursday in tug-of-war trading as weak economic
data and slumping gasoline futures helped pressure crude prices.	
    Front-month Brent crude for June delivery managed a 3-cent
gain, as the weak U.S. data helped pull Brent prices back from
an early peak, reached when strong investor demand for Spanish
debt eased worries about the euro-zone economy.	
    U.S. initial jobless claims fell only slightly last week,
from a revised higher number the previous week, indicating that
April job growth may not show much improvement after March's
disappointing performance. 	
    Other data showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic
region slowed sharply this month and home resales dropped for a
second straight month in March.	
    NYMEX May RBOB futures settled 4.86 cents lower as weak
demand and expectations that refineries will be returning from
seasonal maintenance continued to weigh on gasoline prices.	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 fell 40 cents, or 0.39 percent, to settle at $102.27 a 
barrel, having traded from $101.67 to $103.21. The intraday low
was below the 100-day moving average of $101.92. The May
contract expires on Friday.	
    * Saudi Arabia is offering extra crude supplies to some of
its existing customers, industry sources said, probably because
it has more available while its own refineries are undergoing
maintenance. 	
    * A slowly improving U.S. jobs market and reasonably solid
growth at the start of the year have brightened the economic
outlook for 2012, reducing chances the Federal Reserve will
conduct another round of bond purchases, a Reuters poll found.
 	
    * Mismanagement and theft by top Nigerian officials involved
in a corrupt fuel subsidy scheme cost the country $6.8 billion
in three years, a parliamentary probe found, calling on
President Goodluck Jonathan to overhaul the state oil firm and
ministry. 	
    * Weekly stockpiles of fuel oil in Europe's main oil trading
hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp fell by 24 percent over the
past week, according to data from independent oil analyst
Patrick Kulsen. Stockpiles of gasoline and gasoil fell while
naphtha and jet rose. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks fell for a second day as labor market data
showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and
poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged
investors. 	
    * The euro climbed against the dollar in volatile trading,
snapping two days of losses, with the single currency boosted by
institutional buying to adjust short positions following
generally solid Spanish bond auctions this week. 	
    * Copper steadied above $8,000 a tonne for a third straight
day, consolidating from recent sharp losses and limited in its
range by macroeconomic concerns and stronger supply/demand
fundamentals. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * NYMEX May crude contract expires on Friday.	
    * U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   102.27   -0.40  -0.4%  101.67  103.21   63,163  195,812
 CLc2   102.72   -0.40  -0.4%  102.13  103.66  234,283  188,262
 LCOc1  118.00    0.03   0.0%  117.68  119.15  195,170  251,109
 RBc1   3.1541 -0.0486  -1.5%  3.1350  3.2275   43,126   74,527
 RBc2   3.1158 -0.0331  -1.1%  3.0988  3.1718   75,841   87,604
 HOc1   3.1251  0.0069   0.2%  3.1118  3.1445   33,563   42,891
 HOc2   3.1284  0.0065   0.2%  3.1156  3.1468   49,835   37,527
                                                                                     
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 18   30D AVG     Apr 18  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        484,028   632,816   571,892  1,556,702    13,811
 RBOB         215,092   277,308   150,051    367,926     2,966
 HO           136,261   129,147   122,286    301,364     4,250

