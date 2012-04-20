FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-Crude ends higher on upbeat German sentiment
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends higher on upbeat German sentiment

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* German business sentiment lifts euro, aids oil
    * Gasoline posts biggest weekly fall since Sept
    * Coming up: API weekly petroleum stocks data, Tuesday

    NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose for
the first time in three days on Friday, lifted by
better-than-expected data on German business sentiment that
helped ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis and improve
the outlook for oil demand.
    Front-month May crude futures expired and their
successor, June, gained more than 1 percent, heading
towards $104. Volumes were light.	
    Product futures traded mixed, with RBOB gasoline falling for
a sixth straight session and heating oil up for a second day.	
    Gasoline registered its worst weekly performance in seven
months, with fears of a supply crunch in the U.S. East Coast
fading on the potential sale of one or two idled refineries in
the region that could reopen and patch any production shortfall.	
    Traders' expectations of more motor fuel imports from Europe
and Canada also stoked bearish sentiment toward gasoline
futures.	
    Inter-commodity spread play in pre-expiry trade involving
the May crude contract also weakened gasoline, traders said.	
     
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery expired and settled at $103.05 a barrel, gaining
78 cents, or 0.76 percent. For the week, it edged up 22 cents,
or 0.21 percent, after a loss of 48 cents, at $102.83, in the
week to April 13.
    * NYMEX June crude closed at $103.88, up $1.16, or
1.13 percent, trading between $102.86 and $104.68.	
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery 
settled at $118.76 a barrel, gaining 76 cents, or 0.64 percent.
For the week, front-month Brent fell $3.07, or 2.52 percent,
down for the second straight week.
    * June Brent's premium against its U.S. counterpart contract
narrowed to $14.88, from $15.28 on Thursday. 
    * NYMEX May RBOB closed down 1.14 cents, or 0.36
percent, at $3.1427 a gallon. For the week, the contract fell
20.34 cents or 6.08 percent, the biggest weekly loss since the
week to Sept. 23, when front-month RBOB fell 22.94 cents, o 8.24
percent. 	
    * NYMEX May heating oil finished up 1.25 cents, or 
0.4 percent, at $3.1376 a gallon. For the week, the contract
fell 3.70 cents, or 1.17 percent, after posting marginal gains
in the two previous weeks. 
    * Hedge funds and other large investor groups raised their
net long U.S. crude oil and futures and options positions in the
week to April 17 by 7,846 contracts to 207,771, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said in a weekly report.
 	
    * U.S. crude oil demand continued to fall in March, while
gasoline consumption rose for the second month in a row, the
industry group American Petroleum Institute said.	
 	
    * German business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth
consecutive month in April, data from the Ifo think tank showed.
Ifo's business climate index, based on a poll of 7,000
companies, inched up to 109.9 from March's 109.8 and marked the
highest level since July 2011. 	
    * Iran is exporting 2.1 million barrels per day of crude
oil, compared to an average of 2.3 million bpd in the last
Iranian year ended March 19, Platts quoted Iranian oil officials
as saying. 	
    * European Union member governments could review in the next
two months an embargo on Iranian oil imports due to take effect
in July, a senior EU official said. 
    * South Sudan said it would withdraw its troops from a
disputed oil region more than a week after seizing it from
Sudan, pulling the countries back from the brink of war. 
      	
	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. equities rose, led by solid earnings from McDonald's,
General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and
technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. 	
    * The euro was on track for its best weekly performance
since February, rising on the German sentiment data, but gains
may fade next week when market focus shifts to Spain's finances
and the French presidential election. 	
    * Copper posted its best weekly performance since late
February, helped by strong first-quarter corporate earnings in
the United States and receding debt concerns in Europe. 	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * Weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data from the American
Petroleum Institute, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   103.05    0.78   0.8%  102.45  104.27   28,844   91,398
 CLc2   103.88    1.16   1.1%  102.86  104.68  217,361  256,064
 LCOc1  118.76    0.76   0.6%  117.87  119.69  169,789  204,709
 RBc1   3.1427 -0.0114  -0.4%  3.1387  3.1820   35,512   54,310
 RBc2   3.1100 -0.0058  -0.2%  3.1067  3.1490   66,777   79,598
 HOc1   3.1376  0.0125   0.4%  3.1222  3.1582   22,095   39,559
 HOc2   3.1408  0.0124   0.4%  3.1237  3.1623   39,853   53,872
                                                                                                
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 19   30D AVG     Apr 19  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        440,241   544,648   566,074  1,533,909    22,793
 RBOB         169,904   236,096   175,411    369,808    -1,136
 HO           100,638   147,993   131,440    307,655     1,034

