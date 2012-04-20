NYMEX-Crude ends higher on upbeat German sentiment

* German business sentiment lifts euro, aids oil * Gasoline posts biggest weekly fall since Sept * Coming up: API weekly petroleum stocks data, Tuesday NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose for the first time in three days on Friday, lifted by better-than-expected data on German business sentiment that helped ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis and improve the outlook for oil demand. Front-month May crude futures expired and their successor, June, gained more than 1 percent, heading towards $104. Volumes were light. Product futures traded mixed, with RBOB gasoline falling for a sixth straight session and heating oil up for a second day. Gasoline registered its worst weekly performance in seven months, with fears of a supply crunch in the U.S. East Coast fading on the potential sale of one or two idled refineries in the region that could reopen and patch any production shortfall. Traders' expectations of more motor fuel imports from Europe and Canada also stoked bearish sentiment toward gasoline futures. Inter-commodity spread play in pre-expiry trade involving the May crude contract also weakened gasoline, traders said. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery expired and settled at $103.05 a barrel, gaining 78 cents, or 0.76 percent. For the week, it edged up 22 cents, or 0.21 percent, after a loss of 48 cents, at $102.83, in the week to April 13. * NYMEX June crude closed at $103.88, up $1.16, or 1.13 percent, trading between $102.86 and $104.68. * In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118.76 a barrel, gaining 76 cents, or 0.64 percent. For the week, front-month Brent fell $3.07, or 2.52 percent, down for the second straight week. * June Brent's premium against its U.S. counterpart contract narrowed to $14.88, from $15.28 on Thursday. * NYMEX May RBOB closed down 1.14 cents, or 0.36 percent, at $3.1427 a gallon. For the week, the contract fell 20.34 cents or 6.08 percent, the biggest weekly loss since the week to Sept. 23, when front-month RBOB fell 22.94 cents, o 8.24 percent. * NYMEX May heating oil finished up 1.25 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $3.1376 a gallon. For the week, the contract fell 3.70 cents, or 1.17 percent, after posting marginal gains in the two previous weeks. * Hedge funds and other large investor groups raised their net long U.S. crude oil and futures and options positions in the week to April 17 by 7,846 contracts to 207,771, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a weekly report. * U.S. crude oil demand continued to fall in March, while gasoline consumption rose for the second month in a row, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said. * German business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth consecutive month in April, data from the Ifo think tank showed. Ifo's business climate index, based on a poll of 7,000 companies, inched up to 109.9 from March's 109.8 and marked the highest level since July 2011. * Iran is exporting 2.1 million barrels per day of crude oil, compared to an average of 2.3 million bpd in the last Iranian year ended March 19, Platts quoted Iranian oil officials as saying. * European Union member governments could review in the next two months an embargo on Iranian oil imports due to take effect in July, a senior EU official said. * South Sudan said it would withdraw its troops from a disputed oil region more than a week after seizing it from Sudan, pulling the countries back from the brink of war. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. equities rose, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. * The euro was on track for its best weekly performance since February, rising on the German sentiment data, but gains may fade next week when market focus shifts to Spain's finances and the French presidential election. * Copper posted its best weekly performance since late February, helped by strong first-quarter corporate earnings in the United States and receding debt concerns in Europe. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * Weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 103.05 0.78 0.8% 102.45 104.27 28,844 91,398 CLc2 103.88 1.16 1.1% 102.86 104.68 217,361 256,064 LCOc1 118.76 0.76 0.6% 117.87 119.69 169,789 204,709 RBc1 3.1427 -0.0114 -0.4% 3.1387 3.1820 35,512 54,310 RBc2 3.1100 -0.0058 -0.2% 3.1067 3.1490 66,777 79,598 HOc1 3.1376 0.0125 0.4% 3.1222 3.1582 22,095 39,559 HOc2 3.1408 0.0124 0.4% 3.1237 3.1623 39,853 53,872 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 19 30D AVG Apr 19 NET CHNG CRUDE 440,241 544,648 566,074 1,533,909 22,793 RBOB 169,904 236,096 175,411 369,808 -1,136 HO 100,638 147,993 131,440 307,655 1,034