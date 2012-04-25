NYMEX-Crude ends up as stocks rally counters inventory rise

* U.S. equities rally, helps lift oil prices * Fed keeps rates low, stands ready to help more if needed * U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell, last week-EIA * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday after a tug-of-war session, receiving a late lift from Wall Street's rally, the Federal Reserve reiterating its low interest rate policy, and falling refined products stocks that offset rising crude inventories. U.S. stocks rose and the Nasdaq posted its best percentage gain for 2012 a day after Apple's blowout results further lifted optimism about the strength of earnings. Pushing the S&P 500 higher, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to act if further economic help is needed. While Bernanke held open the prospect of further bond buying, or quantitative easing, he did not offer any suggestion that a third round of purchases was necessarily in the offing. In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed's policy panel reiterated its expectation that rates would not rise until late 2014 at the earliest. Oil futures received pressure intraday from Energy Information Administration data showing U.S. crude stocks rose 3.98 million barrels last week, more than expected and counter to an industry report on Tuesday that showing an inventory drop. But gasoline stocks fell 2.24 million barrels, more than expected, and distillate stocks fell 3.05 million barrels, counter to an expected small build. While gasoline demand in the four weeks to April 20 remained below the year-ago period, distillate demand managed a 0.1 percent rise, the EIA said. Refinery capacity utilization inched up only 0.1 percent to 84.7 percent. U.S. RBOB gasoline futures dipped slightly, while heating oil rose more than 3 cents and heating oil gained a premium to gasoline for the first time since Feb. 29, according to Reuters data. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude rose 57 cents, or 0.55 percent, to settle at $104.12 a barrel, having traded from $103.11 to $104.57. * Four cargoes of North Sea Forties crude loading in May have been delayed after production problems at Britain's largest oilfield, trade sources said. Nexen said its 200,000-barrel per day Buzzard field, shut down after a problem with a gas compressor on its newest platform over the weekend was restarting after repairs. * Russia will continue its abundant Urals crude exports in May, a preliminary export schedule showed. * Production at Iraq's West Qurna Phase-2 oilfield was expected to hit 500,000 bpd in 2014, Iraq's oil minister said as drilling of the first oil well began. * Goldman Sachs maintained its near-term neutral recommendation on the commodities complex as a whole on renewed euro zone debt concerns and a modest slowing in U.S. growth, despite signs of China beginning to pick up after a policy induced slowdown late last year. * Demand U.S. durable manufactured goods tumbled by the most in three years in March and businesses cut back on spending plans. MARKETS NEWS * Copper sustained gains near a two-week high in heavy volume after the Federal Reserve said U.S. economic activity should grow moderately in the next quarters then pick up speed. * Gold was flat in a volatile session that saw the precious metal tumble $10 an ounce after the Federal Reserve ended a two-day policy meeting, then quickly recover those losses and briefly turn higher. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. jobless claims data at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 104.12 0.57 0.6% 103.11 104.57 261,074 196,136 CLc2 104.50 0.54 0.5% 103.51 104.94 65,480 41,359 LCOc1 119.12 0.96 0.8% 117.45 119.25 233,677 173,505 RBc1 3.1557 -0.0036 -0.1% 3.1107 3.1746 23,332 41,371 RBc2 3.1191 -0.0050 -0.2% 3.0788 3.1394 67,407 60,970 HOc1 3.1611 0.0316 1.0% 3.1188 3.1624 21,030 31,428 HOc2 3.1669 0.0323 1.0% 3.1228 3.1683 61,590 52,346 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 24 30D AVG Apr 24 NET CHNG CRUDE 507,323 369,531 546,043 1,539,257 -1,645 RBOB 160,015 153,944 180,670 345,907 -5,823 HO 132,977 125,858 131,478 315,268 4,425