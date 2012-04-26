FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYMEX-Crude ends up as home sales data fuels optimism
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 26, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

NYMEX-Crude ends up as home sales data fuels optimism

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. home sales upbeat, counters weak jobless data
    * Fed commitment to low interest rates supportive to commods
    * Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

    NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday as upbeat March pending home sales added to optimism
about the outlook for energy demand.	
    Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes increased
4 .1 percent to a near two-year high in March, offering hope that
a pickup in housing was underway. 	
    A more optimistic economic outlook from the Federal Reserve
on Wednesday helped oil and industrial commodities like copper,
which rallied to a more than two-week high.	
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index which gained
0.40 percent to 303.28.	
    The pending home sales report offset disappointing U.S.
jobless claims data and helped counter the bearish effect of a
crude inventory rise in the United States reported by the Energy
Information Administration on Wednesday. 	
    U.S. stocks rose for a third day after the upbeat housing
data and stronger-than-expected results from companies
overshadowed some high-profile earnings misses. 	
           	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude 
 rose 43 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at $104.55 a 
barrel, having traded from $103.84 to $104.92. That intraday
peak was near the 50-day moving average of $105.06.	
    * Five North Sea Forties crude oil cargoes loading in May
have been delayed after a production halt at Nexen's 
Buzzard oilfield, a trading source said on Thursday. The source
said that Buzzard, which shut down over the weekend, was ramping
up on Thursday after being restarted on Wednesday.
 	
    * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 20,000 barrels per day in the four weeks
to May 12, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. 	
    * A Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Iran and Western
nations had shown interest in a Russian proposal aimed to help
defuse the standoff over Tehran's nuclear program, but suggested
it had not been the focus of talks earlier this month.
 	
    * U.S. initial claims for jobless benefits fell only
slightly last week, from a revised higher number from the
previous period, and a trend measure rose. 	
    * South Korea will make sharp cuts in imports of Iranian
crude from June as tightening Western sanctions make it
impossible to secure insurance coverage for tankers, industry
and company sources said. 	
    * The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index
 fell to its lowest level in nearly five years intraday on
Thursday, dropping below 25. 	
    * Oil will be supported by Iranian tensions even as top
producers pump at near full capacity, though the second quarter
looks set for traditional seasonal price weakening, a Reuters
poll showed. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Gold rose 1 percent on options-related buying and as
investors' risk appetite rose broadly a day after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed is prepared to do
more for the U.S. economy if needed. 	
    * The euro was little changed against the dollar in a
volatile session that saw the single currency swing from a
three-week high to losses and then higher after signs of a
pickup in U.S. housing raised risk appetite. 	
       	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   104.55    0.43   0.4%  103.84  104.92  175,810  276,652
 CLc2   104.94    0.44   0.4%  104.25  105.30   40,688   70,743
 LCOc1  119.92    0.80   0.7%  118.78  120.17  214,744  242,120
 RBc1   3.1833  0.0276   0.9%  3.1464  3.1872   16,495   36,890
 RBc2   3.1328  0.0137   0.4%  3.1088  3.1418   57,769   71,900
 HOc1   3.1944  0.0333   1.1%  3.1531  3.2045   16,126   30,766
 HOc2   3.1984  0.0315   1.0%  3.1592  3.2101   64,459   65,599
                                                                                      
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 25   30D AVG     Apr 25  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        372,798   538,191   542,681  1,558,678   -19,421
 RBOB         152,234   179,752   182,205    336,893    -9,014
 HO           147,664   149,855   122,286    329,753     2,513

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.