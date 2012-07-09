NYMEX-U.S. crude up nearly 2 pct on Norway output worries

* Lockout impending after Norway strike talks collapse

* China monetary easing likely after inflation cools

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended almost 2 percent higher Monday on fears that Norwegian production faced a complete shutdown after labor talks failed, said traders who also cited hopes that China will act to ease monetary policy to support its economy.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $85.99 a barrel, gaining $1.54, or 1.82 percent, after trading from $84.00 to $86.48.

August RBOB gasoline closed up 4.34 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $2.7594 a gallon, after trading between $2.7042 and $2.7764.

August heating oil settled at $2.7490 a gallon, gaining 3.91 cents, or 3.91 cents or 1.44 percent, after trading from $2.7028 to $2.7670.

