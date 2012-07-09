UPDATE 1-NYMEX-US crude ends up nearly 2 pct before Norway acts

* Lockout impending after Norway strike talks collapse

* China monetary easing likely after inflation cools

* Coming up: API wkly petroleum data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended almost 2 percent higher Monday on fears of a complete halt in Norwegian production and hopes that China will act to ease monetary policy to support its economy.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $85.99 a barrel, gaining $1.54, or 1.82 percent, after trading from $84.00 to $86.48. After Norway’s intervention, August futures fell 61 cents to 85.38 a barrel in post-settlement trading.

In after-hours trading, that resumed at 6 p.m. EST, prices fell nearly 70 cents as Norway’s labor minister said the government had intervened in the dispute to avoid the economic consequences of an oil production shutdown.

A union spokesman said offshore oil workers were going back to work immediately.

August RBOB gasoline closed up 4.34 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $2.7594 a gallon, after trading between $2.7042 and $2.7764.

August heating oil settled at $2.7490 a gallon, gaining 3.91 cents, or 3.91 cents or 1.44 percent, after trading from $2.7028 to $2.7670.

For the weekly Reuters poll on U.S. petroleum inventories, click on