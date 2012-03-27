FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends up eyeing supply disruptions
March 27, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 6 years ago

NYMEX-U.S. crude ends up eyeing supply disruptions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Shut North Sea platform curbs oil supply, supports oil
    * Possible U.S. strategic reserve release weighs on oil
    * U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected - API
    * Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

    NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged
higher on Tuesday in tug-of-war trading as investors factored
increasing concerns about supply disruptions against the
likelihood of a release of strategic oil reserves to cap rising
fuel costs.	
    Prices for both U.S. and Brent crude edged higher on reports
of production problems in the North Sea and South Sudan. This
added to persistent fears about potential disruption of supply
from Iran as Tehran and the West spar over the OPEC nation's
nuclear program.  	
    Crude prices turned negative after a Bloomberg report quoted
Charles McConnell, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the
U.S. Energy Department, as saying a release from reserves "is
being considered."	
    A U.S. government official told Reuters the Obama
administration had not changed its stance on tapping the
reserves or other options under consideration to help cool fuel
prices.    	
    U.S. crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, the
American Petroleum Institute (API) said in a weekly report
released after crude prices settled on Tuesday. The increase was
more than expected. 	
    Gasoline inventories rose 1.3 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said. 	
    Crude stocks were expected to have increased last week, but
only by 2.6 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts ahead of the weekly inventory reports. 	
    Distillate stocks were expected to be near flat, down only
100,000 barrels, and gasoline stocks down 1.3 million barrels,
the survey showed.	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude rose
30 cents, or 0.28 percent, to settle at $107.33 a barrel, having
traded from $106.52 to $107.73. Prices dipped in post-settlement
trading after the API data.	
    * U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in January,
suggesting the battered housing market continues to crawl along
the bottom, the S&P Case-Shiller survey said. 	
    * Enbridge Inc and Enterprise Products Partners LP
 will more than double the capacity of the Seaway
Pipeline, adding 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity to
the Seaway system and raising its capacity to 850,000 bpd by
mid-2014. 	
    * Enbridge also plans to increase the size of its Flanagan
South Pipeline from Flanagan, Illinois to Cushing, Oklahoma, to
a 36-inch diameter line with an initial capacity of 585,000 bpd.
 	
    * India's local oil product sales in February rose an annual
7.3 percent, highest since November, as growth in demand for
industrial fuels surged during the month, government data
showed. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 12.34
million tonnes in February. 	
    	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks, while a
batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with the help of
portfolio managers snapping up top performers near the end of
the quarter. 	
    * London copper prices ended modestly higher in thinner
conditions, failing to build strongly on the prior day's
2-percent rally, as worries about slowing Chinese demand
continued to cap bullish sentiment. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data 	
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.	
    * U.S. initial jobless claims weekly data due at 8:30 a.m. 	
EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage	
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
    	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY
 AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL     
 VOL
 CLc1   107.33    0.30   0.3%  106.52  107.73  196,511 
 162,276
 CLc2   107.85    0.30   0.3%  107.03  108.22   50,298  
 41,171
 LCOc1  125.54   -0.11  -0.1%  124.91  126.18  199,660 
 128,771
 RBc1   3.4056 -0.0110  -0.3%  3.3870  3.4189   18,972  
 33,183
 RBc2   3.3864 -0.0123  -0.4%  3.3689  3.3999   48,107  
 48,771
 HOc1   3.2186 -0.0102  -0.3%  3.2030   3.236   18,814  
 38,818
 HOc2   3.2360 -0.0105  -0.3%  3.2196  3.2526   46,792  
 55,415
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 26   30D AVG     Mar 26  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        381,642   279,275   652,725  1,549,905     1,757
 RBOB         132,790   142,811   143,998    380,676    -4,991
 HO           116,973   142,809   142,045    290,696      -714

