NYMEX-Crude ends lower on inventory rise, reserves talk
March 28, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 6 years

NYMEX-Crude ends lower on inventory rise, reserves talk

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. crude stockpiles rise 7.1 million bbls-EIA
    * France talks reserve release with U.S., UK
    * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on
Wednesday as a jump in crude inventories in the United States
and the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European
strategic reserves sent oil prices into retreat.	
    U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.1 million barrels last week, the
Energy Information Administration said, more than forecast.
 	
    Gasoline inventories declined by a more-than-expected 3.54
million barrels and distillate stocks fell 700,000 barrels.	
    Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude
stocks were expected to have risen 2.6 million barrels last
week, a Reuters survey of analysts showed. 	
    Distillate inventories were expected to be down 100,000
barrels, while  gasoline stocks were forecast to be down 1.3
million barrels.	
    The prospect of a release of strategic oil reserves from the
United States and some European nations also pressured oil.	
    France is in contact with Britain and the United States on a
possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices
down, Le Monde daily said, citing presidential sources.
 	
    A White House official reiterated that the United States was
considering a reserve release but no decisions had been made.   
 	
   "As we have said repeatedly, while this is an option that
remains on the table, no decisions have been made and no
specific actions have been proposed," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters. 	
        	
    FUNDAMENTALS	
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude 
 fell $1.92, or 1.79 percent, to settle at $105.41 a 
barrel, below the 30-day average of $106.32, and having traded
from $104.67 to $106.94.	
    * Saudi Arabia is set to use a record number of drilling
rigs this year as it ramps up production, in the face of
possible supply shortages due to Western sanctions on Iran.
 	
    * Goldman Sachs said it was shifting its recommendation on
commodities to "neutral" from "overweight" on a near-term
horizon, as most commodity markets including copper, crude oil
and soybeans have reached the brokerage's near-term targets.
 	
    * Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi blasted "irrationally"
high oil prices in a rare opinion piece in the Financial Times,
but offered no sign that the kingdom was moving to boost output.
 	
        	
    MARKETS NEWS	
    * Fiscal year-end repatriation flows supported the yen
across the board, while the euro was little changed against the
dollar after a warning from  an ECB official about resolving the
debt crisis. 	
    * U.S. stocks fell as sliding oil and metals prices gave
investors a reason to sell. Commodity-related shares led the
decline. 	
    * Copper fell more than 2 percent, caught up in the broad
retreat in risk assets, after disappointing U.S. durable goods
data cast doubt about the recovery pace in the world's largest
economy. 	
    	
    UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS	
    * U.S. initial jobless claims weekly data due at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday. 	
    * U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.	
	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   105.41   -1.92  -1.8%  104.67  106.94  297,208  209,036
 CLc2   105.96   -1.89  -1.8%  105.21  107.45   89,453   53,510
 LCOc1  124.16   -1.38  -1.1%  123.53  125.18  205,136  211,602
 RBc1   3.3955 -0.0101  -0.3%  3.3439  3.4026   26,837   28,097
 RBc2   3.3621 -0.0243  -0.7%  3.3250  3.3716   70,474   51,665
 HOc1   3.2079 -0.0107  -0.3%  3.1886  3.2134   15,053   28,049
 HOc2   3.2222 -0.0138  -0.4%  3.2038  3.2323   51,186   49,721
                                                                    
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Mar 27   30D AVG     Mar 27  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        543,608   384,878   637,424  1,562,147   -12,242
 RBOB         200,296   146,728   143,998    380,676    -4,991
 HO           126,236   128,874   142,045    290,696      -714

