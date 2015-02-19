U.S. ethanol up 1 pct as EIA data shows first supply drop since Dec

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. ethanol futures jumped 1 percent to a one-week high on Thursday after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed the first decline in stockpiles of the biofuel since December.

Ethanol supplies for the week ended Feb. 13 fell 51,000 barrels to 21.08 million barrels, snapping a seven-week streak of bigger stockpiles that bloated U.S. ethanol supply to its largest in more than two years.

Production of the biofuel, made primarily with corn, increased by 3,000 barrels per day to an average rate of 964,000 bpd. It was the second straight week of higher output but production remained more than 2 percent below the record levels seen late last year, the EIA data showed.

Ethanol makers such as Green Plains Inc have said during investor conference calls this month that they curtailed production due to tight profit margins.

Top producer Archer Daniels Midland Co said ethanol output “will be falling in the coming months.”

Chicago Board of Trade ethanol futures for March delivery were up about 2 cents at $1.46 per gallon as of 10:55 a.m. CDT (1655 GMT).