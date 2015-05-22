FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ethanol shipments disrupted at Kinder Morgan's Argo hub
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Ethanol shipments disrupted at Kinder Morgan's Argo hub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Shipments of ethanol into Kinder Morgan’s terminal at the U.S. hub of Argo, Illinois, were disrupted this week due to a train derailment at the company’s terminal, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Two cars of a train carrying ethanol and operated by CN Railroad derailed inside the facility’s fenceline at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, the spokesman said.

“There was no release of product and no environmental issue,” he said on Friday in an emailed statement. “Deliveries are expected to resume tonight.”

The terminal has a storage capacity of 2.5 million barrels for chemicals, petroleum and residual fuel oil.

Reporting by Chris Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.