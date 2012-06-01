Euribor rates head towards record lows, ECB aid eyed

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to two-year lows on Friday, pushed down by a growing belief the ECB will have to cut interest rates and keep its liquidity taps fully open to help shore up the teeting parts of the euro zone's financial system. The European Central Bank, which many economists now see cutting euro zone rates below 1.0 percent in the coming months, has helped halve interbank lending rates this year by providing banks with more than 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of ultra-cheap, three-year funding. Extending a near-vertical six-month drop, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, continued to slide on Friday, hitting 0.665 percent from 0.668 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also hit new two-year lows, dropping to 0.943 percent from 0.946 percent. One-year rates fell to 1.228 percent from 1.232 percent. One-week rates remained at 0.317 percent, while overnight rates fell to 0.329 percent from 0.333 percent. In contrast dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates increased , rising to 0.943 percent from 0.930 percent. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half a year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later this year. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 769 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)