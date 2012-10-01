FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates rise as hopes of Oct ECB rate cut fade
October 1, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates rise as hopes of Oct ECB rate cut fade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Monday for the first time in three months
as expectations that the European Central Bank could cut rates
already this week are fading.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.223
percent from 0.220 percent.
    Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late
last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap
ultra long-term loans. 
    While markets expect another rate cut this year, the ECB is
expected to keep its main refinancing rate at a record low of
0.75 percent this week as it wants to keep some weapons in its
arsenal.
    Six-month Euribor rates also rose, to 0.438
percent from 0.437 percent. One-week rates ticked
up to 0.084 percent from 0.083 percent while Eonia overnight
rates rose to 0.107 percent from 0.095 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  increased to 0.639 percent from 0.635
percent, while overnight dollar rates remained at 0.322 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 316 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
fell to 526 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

