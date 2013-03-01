FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates dip after data backs dovish ECB view
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates dip after data backs dovish ECB view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates dipped on Friday as weak economic data supported the view
that the European Central Bank is ready to keep its policy loose
for some time to come.
    Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) showed on Friday that euro zone manufacturing activity
appeared no closer to recovery last month, when a dire
performance in France offset a return to growth in Germany.
 
    Theis followed comments from ECB President Mario Draghi on
Wednesday that he expects 2014 inflation to be "significantly"
below 2 percent and added that the central bank was nowhere near
exiting from crisis measures.
    Banks also returned to the ECB less than expected of 3-year
crisis loans on Wednesday, keeping the banking
system awash with cash and excess liquidity high enough to keep
downward pressure on market interest rates.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.206
percent from 0.209 percent.
    The six-month rate fell to 0.328 percent from 0.334 percent
from, while the one-week rate held steady at 0.080
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.066 percent
from 0.056 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.50700 percent from 0.50222 and one-week rates easing
to 0.31300 percent from 0.31333 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system has gone down to 403 billion euros, but remains high
enough to keep market rates below the ECB's main refinancing
rate, currently at a record-low level of 0.75 percent.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates face upward pressure until excess liquidity
falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.