Key Euribor rate unchanged as expectations of ECB easing wane

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Thursday as markets expect the European Central Bank to offer no new easing measures. Improving economic data has eased pressure on the ECB to act when it meets on Thursday, and a Reuters poll showed that 69 of 70 economists expect the central bank to refrain from rate cuts. Euro zone manufacturing activity grew for the first time in two years in July as factory output surged, a business survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the region may pull out of recession this quarter. Annual inflation remained stable at 1.6 percent in July, while unemployment fell for the first time in more than two years in June, data showed on Wednesday. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.228 percent. The six-month rate ticked down to 0.340 from 0.341 percent and the one-week rate decreased to 0.106 percent from 0.107 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.143 percent from 0.099 percent on Wednesday, reflecting a usual jump at the end of the month. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were stable, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.49000 percent and one-week rates at 0.30500 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 226 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.