FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB cash deluge pushes Euribor rates to new 16 mth lows
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2012 / 10:33 AM / 6 years ago

ECB cash deluge pushes Euribor rates to new 16 mth lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates sank to new 16-month lows on Friday,
as the one trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year liquidity
pumped into the money market by the ECB over the last two months
intensified downward pressure on rates.	
    The second 530 billion euro dose of cheap European Central
Bank money came after banks took 489 billion euros in the
December tranche and is seen pushing bank-to-bank lending rates
close to record lows last seen in March 2010.	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.948 percent from 0.967 percent, the lowest level since
October 2010.	
    Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
 fell to 1.254 percent from 1.267 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.584
percent from 1.599 percent.	
    The 3-year cash injection from the ECB has pushed excess
liquidity in the money market to a record 804 billion euros
 according to Reuters calculations, smashing the
previous record of 535 billion set earlier this year.	
    Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily
influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to
0.334 percent from 0.347 percent, while overnight rates 
dipped to 0.370 percent from 0.374 percent the previous day.	
    The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. 	
    But after Wednesday's second dose of ultra-long funds, which
will be paid out on Thursday, the market now believes that rates
may well get close to 2010-levels. 	
    Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating
3-month rates to fall to 0.69 percent by June, with an
additional drop to 0.67 percent by September. 	
    Thanks to the first cash injection in December, the euro
zone managed to avoid a credit crunch as bank lending to
companies stabilised in January, ECB data showed on Monday.	
    The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money
market and euro zone bond markets, such as Spain and Italy.	
    Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.	
    Despite the apparent success of the measure, the ECB wants
its second 3-year tender to be the last as central bank sources
say they are worried banks will become too reliant on the funds.
 	
    Unlike in normal times, the enormous amounts of excess cash
in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well
below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. Instead the bank's
0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for
market rates.	
    	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting Frankfurt newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.