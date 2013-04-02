FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates hardly changed as ECB policy meeting nears
April 2, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates hardly changed as ECB policy meeting nears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were broadly unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of
Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting.
    The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates
this week, but markets will be listening closely to ECB
President Mario Draghi's news conference for any signals that
the bank could be ready to ease policy in the months ahead.
    To ensure the euro zone financial system is lubricated
properly, the ECB is already offering banks unlimited liquidity
with loans up to 3 months, and reserves the option to provide
them with more funding certainty over a longer horizon by laying
on another 3-year funding operation, as it did a year ago.
    The ECB has said emergency liquidity will be provided to
Cyprus banks in accordance with the ECB's rules. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.210
percent on Tuesday from 0.211 percent last Thursday.
    The six-month rate eased to 0.332 percent from 0.335
percent, and the one-week rate inched up to 0.084
percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
rose to 1.112 percent from 0.067 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50900 percent from 0.51400 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.32800 percent from 0.33100 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 359 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7824 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

