Euribor rates hardly changed as ECB policy meeting nears

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were broadly unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates this week, but markets will be listening closely to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference for any signals that the bank could be ready to ease policy in the months ahead. To ensure the euro zone financial system is lubricated properly, the ECB is already offering banks unlimited liquidity with loans up to 3 months, and reserves the option to provide them with more funding certainty over a longer horizon by laying on another 3-year funding operation, as it did a year ago. The ECB has said emergency liquidity will be provided to Cyprus banks in accordance with the ECB's rules. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.210 percent on Tuesday from 0.211 percent last Thursday. The six-month rate eased to 0.332 percent from 0.335 percent, and the one-week rate inched up to 0.084 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 1.112 percent from 0.067 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.50900 percent from 0.51400 percent and one-week rates down at 0.32800 percent from 0.33100 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 359 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.