Euribor rates dip ahead of ECB meeting

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new 23-month lows on Thursday as the record amount of cash the European Central Bank has pumped into financial markets since late last year continued to exert downward pressure. The ECB, which is expected to keep official euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, has poured over 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, 3-year funding into the banking system since the end of December, driving interbank rates to half of what they were last August. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell further on Thursday, hitting 0.700 percent from 0.704 percent - the lowest since late May 2010. Six-month rates fell further below 1 percent to 0.988 percent from 0.992 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.295 percent from 1.303 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates continued to bump around all-time lows. The rate inched up to 0.317 percent from 0.316 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.343 percent from 0.344 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also fell. Three-month rates fell to 0.915 percent from 0.916 percent while overnight rates fell to 0.319 percent from 0.321 percent. Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains some way above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 803 billion euros on Wednesday. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)