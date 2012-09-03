ECB rate cut hopes push Euribor rates lower

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Monday as expectations grew that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates this week to help combat the euro zone crisis. The reduction in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term loans. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.276 percent from 0.278 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.533 percent from 0.537 percent, while shorter-term one-week rates inched up to 0.091 percent from 0.090 percent. Eonia overnight rates also edged up, to 0.110 percent from 0.106 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.728 percent from 0.742 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 346 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB edged up to 541 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)