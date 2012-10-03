FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor bank-to-bank rates hit record lows
October 3, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Euribor bank-to-bank rates hit record lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates hit fresh record lows on Wednesday, as the huge volume of
cash pumped into the banking system by the European Central Bank
and the prospect of further cuts in its interest rates extended
a year-long slide.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.218
percent from 0.220 percent. Shorter term one-week rates
 ticked down to 0.082 percent after overnight Eonia
rates also hit a record low of 0.087 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have been in virtual free-fall
since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going
to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the drop to continue by removing
the natural 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    In contrast to euro rates, dollar-priced bank-to-bank
Euribor lending rates  inched higher,
with three-month rates up to 0.63769 percent from Tuesday's
0.63692 percent and overnight dollar rates edging up to 0.31846
percent from 0.31769 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at 726 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
    With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future money
market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB could copy
Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash
overnight with it.
    It is an idea that has been floated by a number of ECB
policymakers but it would be a complicated move and add extra
complexity to an already dysfunctional money market. (for story
click ) 
 
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

