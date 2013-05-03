FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates fall after ECB cuts and stays ready to act
May 3, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates fall after ECB cuts and stays ready to act

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell on Friday after the European Central Bank cut
interest rates for the first time in 10 months on Thursday and
held out the possibility of further policy action.
    Responding to a drop in euro zone inflation well below its
target level and rising unemployment, the ECB lowered its main
rate by a quarter percentage point to a record low 0.50 percent.
 
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.201 percent from 0.207 percent.
    The six-month rate fell to 0.302 percent from 0.313 percent
while the one-week rate remained at 0.083 percent.
The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078 percent from
0.102 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.47778 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.30222 percent from 0.30111 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 313 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

