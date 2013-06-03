Euribor rates steady, investors await ECB meeting

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - The main Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Monday, holding steady as the European Central Bank weighs up whether to take fresh policy action on Thursday. Annual inflation ticked up to 1.4 percent in May, from 1.2 percent in April, easing concerns about deflation to some extent and taking some pressure off the ECB to act again. ECB President Mario Draghi said last month that the bank would monitor economic data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate, currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. But ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said last Wednesday the bank had not yet decided whether to cut into negative territory the deposit rate it pays commercial banks for holding their money overnight. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.200 percent. The six-month rate inched up to 0.299 percent from 0.298 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.087 percent. On Friday, the overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.114 percent from 0.073 percent as banks prepared for the end-of-month funding crunch. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.46222 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week rates easing to 0.27556 percent from 0.27667 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 254 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)