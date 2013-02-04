Euribor rates inch lower as LTRO repayments slow

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Monday after banks decided last week to return less than expected of the crisis loans they took about a year ago from the European Central Bank. The ECB said on Friday that 27 banks will repay 3.5 billion euros of the emergency three-year loans this week, a lot less than the 20 billion that had been expected and less than the whopping 137 billion banks returned last week. This brought an earlier rise in money market rates to an abrupt halt on Friday as the slower repayment left many analysts to expect a slower reduction in the excess amounts of cash in the system. The first repayment and a lacklustre use of the ECB's regular refinancing operations last week drove excess liquidity down to around 484 billion euros, which analysts said was still large enough to temper upward pressure on rates for now. In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system with two offerings of three-year loans, one in December 2011 and one in February 2012 as it tried to avert a credit crunch. The heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, but a significant repayment could drive rates higher. On Monday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.233 percent from 0.234 percent. The six-month rate remained unchanged at 0.380 percent and the one-week rate stayed at 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Friday to 0.081 percent from 0.080 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.47636 percent from 0.47909 percent and one-week rates down at 0.32182 percent from 0.32545 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)