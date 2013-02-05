FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates hold steady ahead of ECB rate meeting
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates hold steady ahead of ECB rate meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
    The ECB is widely expected to leave its main rate at a
record low of 0.75 percent. A Reuters poll of 75 economists
forecast last week the ECB would not change its rates until July
2014 at least - the end of the forecast horizon. 
    Euribor rates have climbed since the ECB announced on Jan.
25 that banks would repay early 137 billion euros in long-term
loans - a move that has driven down excess liquidity in the
financial system to around 484 billion euros. 
    In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the
banking system with two offerings of three-year loans, one in
December 2011 and one in February 2012 as it tried to avert a
credit crunch. 
    The heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the
rates banks charge each other on lending markets, but a further
significant repayment could drive rates higher.
    On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
were unchanged at 0.233 percent.
    The six-month rate held steady at 0.380 percent and the
one-week rate stayed at 0.084 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.079 percent from 0.081
percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.48364 percent from 0.47636 percent and one-week
rates up at 0.32727 percent from 0.32182 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.