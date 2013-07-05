Euribor rates fall after ECB pledge to keep rates low

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates decreased on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank said it did not expect to raise interest rates for some time to come. "The Governing Council expects the key ECB rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time," ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference after the ECB left interest rates at 0.5 percent. Draghi said the decision to issue 'forward guidance' was driven by market volatility, which took hold after the Fed last month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus. Furthermore, Draghi said the central bank had discussed cutting rates on Thursday but decided against, and that the bank could also consider cutting the deposit rate on bank deposits at the ECB - already at zero - in an attempt to foster more lending. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.217 percent from 0.222 percent. The six-month rate also decreased, to 0.330 percent from 0.342 percent and the one-week rate ticked down to 0.093 percent from 0.094 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.087 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates remaining at 0.46000 percent and one-week rising to 0.29375 percent from 0.29000 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 269 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)