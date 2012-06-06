Euribor rates hold steady ahead of ECB rate decision

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Wednesday as the European Central Bank meets to set the interest rate for the currency bloc with growing expectations that the ECB will have to cut rates and keep its liquidity taps open to full to help shore up the euro zone's teetering economy and its banks. The European Central Bank, which is under growing pressure to cut interest rates when it meets on Wednesday (for story click ), has helped halve interbank lending rates this year by providing banks with more than 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of ultra-cheap three-year funding. Extending a near-vertical six-month drop, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, remained unchanged at 0.663 percent, the lowest level since April 2010. Six-month Euribor rates fell to an all-time low at 0.939 percent from 0.940 percent. One-year rates fell to 1.221 percent from 1.223 percent. Shorter-term rates were mixed. One week rates remained at 0.318 percent while overnight rates rose to 0.335 percent from 0.332 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.956 percent from 0.970 percent, while overnight rates inched up to 0.316 percent from to 0.313 percent. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half a year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later this year. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 770 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 787 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)