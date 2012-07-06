FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates plunge after ECB goes to record low
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates plunge after ECB goes to record low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates plunged to their lowest levels on record on
Friday, after the ECB cut euro zone interest rates to a historic
low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero.
    The ECB's overnight deposit rate acts as a floor for money
market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able
to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. Cutting the
rate to zero is an unprecedented move and one the ECB hopes will
nurture a return of more significant interbank lending.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, saw its biggest fall on
record to hit an all time low of 0.549 percent, down from 0.641
percent.
    Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates
 fell to 0.831 percent from 0.920 percent,
shorter-term one week rates fell to 0.208 percent
from 0.313 percent, while overnight rates which do not
yet factor in the benefit of the cut, inched down to 0.332
percent.
    Euribor, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates,
are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it
emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they
pay to the committee that aggregates the data. 
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  saw less dramatic falls, edging down
to 0.991 percent from 0.996 percent, the overnight rates climbed
to 0.344 percent. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.