#Financials
September 6, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Euribor falls on rate cut hopes as ECB meets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell to new all-time lows on Thursday on hopes that the
European Central Bank could cut interest rates later in the day
to help combat the euro zone crisis.
    The drop in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates
that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets
with cheap longer-term loans.
    A central bank source said on Wednesday that Thursday's ECB
policy meeting would focus mainly on a new bond-purchase plan,
which meant there "would be no time to discuss interest rates".
A Reuters poll published on Aug. 29 showed economists were split
over whether the ECB would cut. 
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.266
percent from 0.269 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.518
percent from 0.521 percent and shorter-term one-week rates
 inched down to 0.088 percent from 0.089 percent.
Eonia overnight rates bucked the trend and rose to
0.107 percent from 0.102 percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  dipped to 0.719 percent from 0.722
percent, while overnight rates remained at 0.305 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 347 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 533 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)

