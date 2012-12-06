Euribor rates steady ahead of ECB meeting

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates steadied on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which policymakers are expected to leave official interest rates unchanged. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since November last year when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely priced in and there is uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut official interest rates further, helping market rates find support. Only a handful of the 71 economists polled by Reuters last week said the ECB would trim its main rate from 0.75 percent to 0.5 percent on Thursday. They were split down middle over the possibility of a rate cut early next year. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged at 0.190 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.339 percent from 0.340 percent and the one-week rate dipped to 0.076 percent from 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.069 percent from 0.073 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were up, with three-month rates rising to 0.57462 percent from 0.57077 percent and one-week rates up at 0.34846 percent from 0.34769 percent in the previous session. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is still extremely high at 613 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Asked about the idea last month, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)