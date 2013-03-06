Key Euribor rate on hold as ECB rate decision nears

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - The main Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate were unchanged on Wednesday, a day before a European Central Bank monthly policy meeting expected to hold official rates at a record low but possibly hint at further support for the euro zone's weakest countries. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged at 0.200 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.321 percent from 0.322 percent, while the one-week rate held steady at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched up to 0.061 percent from 0.060 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.49700 percent from 0.50500 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.30500 percent from 0.31300 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system fell to 408 billion euros, but is still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at a record-low level of 0.75 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)