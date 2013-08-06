FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate resumes climb after ECB cool on rate cut
August 6, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate resumes climb after ECB cool on rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate rose on Tuesday, shrugging off a one-day dip and
extending an uptrend that took hold in early July when ECB
policymakers began qualifying their adoption of 'forward
guidance' on interest rates.
    The ECB reaffirmed last Thursday that it will keep its
official interest rates at record lows for an extended period
but the bank's president, Mario Draghi, gave no indication that
the bank's policymakers discussed a rate cut. 
    On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.228 percent from 0.227 percent.
    The six-month rate edged up to 0.342 percent
from 0.341 percent while the one-week rate dipped
to 0.103 percent from 0.104 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 eased to 0.083 percent from 0.084 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.49167 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.30833 percent from 0.30667 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 258 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate, but
starting to exert some upward pressure.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess
liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in
the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money
market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit
rate". 
    The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

