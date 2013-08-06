Key Euribor rate resumes climb after ECB cool on rate cut

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Tuesday, shrugging off a one-day dip and extending an uptrend that took hold in early July when ECB policymakers began qualifying their adoption of 'forward guidance' on interest rates. The ECB reaffirmed last Thursday that it will keep its official interest rates at record lows for an extended period but the bank's president, Mario Draghi, gave no indication that the bank's policymakers discussed a rate cut. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.228 percent from 0.227 percent. The six-month rate edged up to 0.342 percent from 0.341 percent while the one-week rate dipped to 0.103 percent from 0.104 percent. The overnight Eonia rate eased to 0.083 percent from 0.084 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.49167 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.30833 percent from 0.30667 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 258 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate, but starting to exert some upward pressure. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)