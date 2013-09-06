Euribor rate steady as ECB guidance struggles to gain traction

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Friday, shrugging off the European Central Bank's signal it was ready to cut interest rates or pump more money into the euro zone economy if needed to bring down money market rates. The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on Thursday, as expected by all 60 economists polled by Reuters. But ECB President Mario Draghi said the policymaking Governing Council discussed a possible rate cut at its monthly meeting, partly due to concern about money market rates and the uncertain nature of the recovery. "If money market developments were to be judged unwarranted in their impact on our assessment of medium-term inflation, then such an instrument should be considered," he told a news conference, stressing that the ECB has a downward bias on rates. "We stand ready to act," he added. Money markets shrugged off the ECB's latest efforts to halt the rise in bank-to-bank borrowing costs. Market rates have been pushed up by a run of solid economic data and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinding its stimulus. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged on Friday, at 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was also steady, at 0.344 percent, while the one-week rate edged up to 0.098 percent from 0.097 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.069 percent from 0.073 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 246 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". A Reuters poll of euro traders showed on Monday they did not expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)