Excess liquidity pulls down Euribor rates

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new 23-month lows on Monday, with the European Central Bank's trillion euros of long-term loans continuing to exert downward pressure on market rates. The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the banking system since the end of December, driving interbank rates to half of what they were last August. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank's policymakers agreed it would be premature to pursue an exit from the extraordinary measures they have taken to stem the euro zone crisis. These include the three-year funding operations. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell further on Monday, hitting 0.693 percent from 0.697 percent - the lowest since May 2010. Six-month rates fell further below 1 percent to 0.982 percent from 0.985 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.284 percent from 1.288 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates continued to bump around all-time lows. The rate inched down to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent. Overnight rates were unchanged at 0.343 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed. Three-month rates rose to 0.907 percent from 0.904 percent while overnight rates remained unchanged at 0.317 percent. Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected. High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 801 billion euros on Friday. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)