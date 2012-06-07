Three-month Euribor rates halt 6-month slide after ECB douses June rate cut hopes

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Three-month euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates, the main gauge of interbank lending, halted a six-month slide on Thursday, a day after the ECB appeared less willing to cut interest rates than markets had thought. Six-month euro zone rates edged up for the first time since mid-May after the European Central Bank, whose tidal wave of ultra cheap three-year cash has halved interbank lending rates this year, kept interest rates on hold on Wednesday. That was despite calls from a small group of its members for a cut. Three-month Euribor rates stayed at 0.663 percent on Thursday. Six-month Euribor rates rose to 0.940 percent from 0.939 percent. Shorter-term one week rates also edged up to 0.319 percent from 0.318 percent, while overnight rates fixed at 0.310 percent on Wednesday down from 0.335 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates , remained at 0.956 percent. Overnight rates stayed at 0.316 percent. The ECB also on Wednesday extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin 3-year LTRO's proved not to have been enough. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later this year. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 7XX billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 7XX billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)