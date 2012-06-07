FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three-month Euribor rates halt 6-month slide after ECB douses June rate cut hopes
June 7, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Three-month Euribor rates halt 6-month slide after ECB douses June rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Three-month euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates, the main gauge of interbank lending,
halted a six-month slide on Thursday, a day after the ECB
appeared less willing to cut interest rates than markets had
thought.	
    Six-month euro zone rates edged up for the first time since
mid-May after the European Central Bank, whose tidal wave of
ultra cheap three-year cash has halved interbank lending rates
this year, kept interest rates on hold on Wednesday. That was
despite calls from a small group of its members for a cut.
 	
    Three-month Euribor rates stayed at 0.663
percent on Thursday.	
    Six-month Euribor rates rose to 0.940 percent
from 0.939 percent. Shorter-term one week rates 
also edged up to 0.319 percent from 0.318 percent, while
overnight rates fixed at 0.310 percent on Wednesday
down from 0.335 percent.	
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
 , remained at 0.956 percent. Overnight
rates stayed at 0.316 percent.	
    The ECB also on Wednesday extended its promise to supply
banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next
year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin 3-year LTRO's proved not to have been
enough. 	
    The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent
hit in early 2010.	
    The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some
analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later
this year.	
    High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 7XX
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 7XX billion euros overnight. In normal times
the amounts are minimal.	
     	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)

