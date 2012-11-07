Euribor rates hold steady ahead of ECB meeting

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged for a second day running on Wednesday, finding support after a year-long downtrend and ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The ECB has also cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent but is expected to leave them unchanged at Thursday's meeting. A Reuters poll gave an 80 percent chance the ECB will hold its main refinancing rate, though most of the 73 analysts polled expected it will cut to a new record low of 0.5 percent within the next few months. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.196 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.375 percent from 0.377 percent on Tuesday. The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.079 percent, while the overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.090 percent from 0.089 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates eased, with three-month rates down at 0.58231 percent from 0.58462 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.30769 percent from 0.30923 percent. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 678 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)