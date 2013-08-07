Key Euribor rate dips after Praet stresses ECB easing bias

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate eased slightly on Wednesday, hitting resistance after European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet stressed the ECB's "easing bias" and said it could cut rates further. Praet said on Tuesday ECB interest rates have not hit their lower bound and fresh cuts are an option. Last week the ECB held its main rate at a record low of 0.50 percent and reaffirmed that it will keep rates at record lows for an extended period. Wednesday's fall in the three-month Euribor rate , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, to 0.227 percent from 0.228 percent bucked an uptrend that took hold in early July when ECB policymakers began qualifying their adoption of 'forward guidance' on rates. The six-month Euribor rate also eased, to 0.341 percent from 0.342 percent. The one-week rate fell to 0.102 percent from 0.103 percent. The overnight Eonia rate eased to 0.078 percent from 0.083 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.49333 percent from 0.49167 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.30500 percent from 0.30833 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 261 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate, but starting to exert some upward pressure. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)