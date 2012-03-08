FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates at 17-month lows ahead of ECB rate decision
March 8, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 6 years ago

Euribor rates at 17-month lows ahead of ECB rate decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates fell to 17-month lows on Thursday,
ahead of the ECB's monthly meeting at which it is widely
expected to keep euro zone interest rates at their current
record low of 1 percent.	
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by over a third over
the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the ECB
has flushed into the financial markets and are now homing in on
the record lows they hit in early 2010.	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.902 percent from 0.911 percent, the lowest level since
September 2010.	
    Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
 fell to 1.213 percent from 1.221 percent and
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.544
percent from 1.552 percent.	
    The ECB's two 3-year cash injections have pushed excess
liquidity in the money market to record levels and stand at
almost 800 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.	
    Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily
influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to
0.319 percent from 0.320 percent, while overnight rates 
bucked the trend rising to 0.355 percent from 0.342 percent.	
    The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. 	
    The market believes that rates may fall close to those
levels in the coming months. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed
markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.695 percent
by June, with a further drop to 0.665 percent by
September.	
    Thanks to the first cash injection in December, the ECB
hopes the euro zone will avoid a serious credit crunch, hopes
backed up by a stabilisation in January lending data.	
    The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money
market and spreading positive sentiment in euro zone bond
markets, such as Spain and Italy.	
    Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.	
    The ECB wants last week's second 3-year tender to be the
last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will
become too reliant on the funds. 	
    The enormous amounts of excess cash in the money market is
keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1
percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight
deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates.	
    	
    	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting Frankfurt newsroom)

