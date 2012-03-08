Euribor rates at 17-month lows ahead of ECB rate decision

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell to 17-month lows on Thursday, ahead of the ECB's monthly meeting at which it is widely expected to keep euro zone interest rates at their current record low of 1 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by over a third over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has flushed into the financial markets and are now homing in on the record lows they hit in early 2010. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.902 percent from 0.911 percent, the lowest level since September 2010. Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.213 percent from 1.221 percent and 1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.544 percent from 1.552 percent. The ECB's two 3-year cash injections have pushed excess liquidity in the money market to record levels and stand at almost 800 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to 0.319 percent from 0.320 percent, while overnight rates bucked the trend rising to 0.355 percent from 0.342 percent. The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year money back in December, but are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. The market believes that rates may fall close to those levels in the coming months. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.695 percent by June, with a further drop to 0.665 percent by September. Thanks to the first cash injection in December, the ECB hopes the euro zone will avoid a serious credit crunch, hopes backed up by a stabilisation in January lending data. The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money market and spreading positive sentiment in euro zone bond markets, such as Spain and Italy. Money market experts also report that some banks are now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long loans were hard to come by in the open market. The ECB wants last week's second 3-year tender to be the last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will become too reliant on the funds. The enormous amounts of excess cash in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting Frankfurt newsroom)