Euribor 3-month rates steady after ECB holds rates

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Three-month euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates, the main gauge of interbank lending, held steady for a third successive session on Friday, after the European Central Bank dashed outside hopes of an interest rate cut earlier in the week. Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB injected 1 trillion euros into the banking system in twin 3-year loan operations in December and February, but the steady fall came to a halt on Wednesday. On the same day, the ECB decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 1 percent, despite calls from a small group of its members for a cut. Some economists had expected a cut in light of the deteriorating economic outlook. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.663 percent again on Friday. Six-month Euribor rates inched down to 0.939 percent from 0.940 percent. Shorter-term one week rates also held steady at 0.319 percent, while overnight rates fixed at 0.312 percent on Thursday, up from 0.310 percent on Wednesday. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates rose to 0.958 percent from 0.956 percent and overnight rates went up to 0.322 percent from 0.316 percent. The ECB also extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year on Wednesday and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin 3-year LTRO's proved not to have been enough. The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later this year. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 768 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 757 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)