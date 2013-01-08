FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates steady as ECB seen on hold this week
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates steady as ECB seen on hold this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates were unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of
the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday at which
no change in official rates is expected.
    Economists polled by Reuters forecast the ECB will keep the
main interest rate on hold at 0.75 percent this week, but they
could not agree on the chances of a cut in the next few months
due to a murky economic outlook. 
    The ECB kept rates on hold last month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract in 2013. 
    Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, saying there had
been a "wide discussion" about rates, had fuelled expectation
shortly after December's policy meeting that the bank could cut
rates further. But expectations of a cut subsequently faded
after hawkish comments from other policymakers.
    On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
were unchanged at 0.192 percent.
    The six-month rate edged up to 0.326 percent from 0.325
percent while the one-week rate remained unchanged
at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to
0.066 percent from 0.068 percent. 
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.52083 percent from 0.52333 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.36500 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       


 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.