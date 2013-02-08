FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates ease after dovish Draghi
February 8, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates ease after dovish Draghi

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates fell on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank held
rates and its president said the bank had discussed how to
improve financial conditions in its monthly policy meeting.
    The ECB left its main rate at a record low of 0.75 percent.
A Reuters poll of 75 economists forecast last week the ECB would
not change its rates until July 2014 at least - the end of the
forecast horizon. 
    However, when asked about interest rates on Thursday, ECB
chief Mario Draghi said that "there were hints and discussions
about how to improve financial conditions", and added that the
rising euro exchange rate posed a downside risk to inflation.
    Euribor rates have climbed since the ECB announced on Jan.
25 that banks would repay a larger-than-expected amount in
long-term loans - a move that has driven down excess liquidity
in the financial system to just below 500 billion euros.
 
    The heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the
rates banks charge each other on lending markets, and Draghi
said that excess liquidity of more than 200 billion euros should
limit upward pressure on market rates.
    In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the
banking system with two offerings of three-year loans, one in
December 2011 and one in February 2012, as it tried to avert a
credit crunch. 
    On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.227 percent from 0.232 percent.
    The six-month rate eased to 0.372 percent from 0.378 percent
and the one-week rate decreased to 0.082 percent
from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate ticked up
to 0.068 percent from 0.067 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.48727 percent from 0.48455 percent and one-week
rates down to 0.32727 percent from 0.32818 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
