REFILE-Key Euribor rate edges up as ECB blurs prospects of new LTRO

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Tuesday after European Central Bank policymakers played down any immediate prospect of launching a new round of long-term loans. With the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system falling recently, economists had begun to expect the ECB to offer a new round of long-term cheap loans to help keep money market interest rates under control as well as to encourage banks to lend. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Wednesday the ECB was "particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates that could threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low. But Draghi stopped short of announcing any immediate action. Since then, Governing Council member Christian Noyer has said the ECB has no need for now to offer a new round of ultra-cheap long-term loans because liquidity in the banking system is abundant. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure has said that central banks must be wary of offering liquidity on such easy terms that it deters some euro zone banks from necessary restructuring. His comments were then echoed by fellow board member Peter Praet on Monday. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.227 percent from 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate inched higher to 0.340 percent from 0.339 percent while the one-week rate dipped to 0.098 percent from 0.099 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.082 percent from 0.084 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - was at 220 billion euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.