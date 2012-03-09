FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor hits new lows after ECB keeps rates on hold
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 6 years

Euribor hits new lows after ECB keeps rates on hold

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates fell to a fresh 17-month low on
Friday after the European Central bank held its key interest
rate at a record low of 1 percent as it assesses the impact of
its two ultra-long financing operations. 	
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by more than a third
over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the
ECB has flushed into the financial markets and are now homing in
on the record lows they hit in early 2010.	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.894 percent from 0.902 percent, the lowest level since
September 2010.	
    Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
 fell to 1.203 percent from 1.213 percent and
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.535
percent from 1.544 percent.	
    The ECB's two 3-year cash injections in December and
February have pushed excess liquidity in the money market to
record levels and stand at about 790 billion euros,
according to Reuters calculations.	
    Shorter-term one-week rates, the most heavily
influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to
0.318 percent from 0.319 percent, while overnight rates 
bucked the trend rising to 0.359 percent from 0.355 percent.	
    The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010. 	
    The market believes that rates may fall close to those
levels in the coming months. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed
markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.69 percent
by June, with a further drop to 0.655 percent by
September.	
    ECB President Mario Draghi said after the central bank's
monthly meeting on Thursday that the operations had been "an
unquestionable success", improving the risk environment and
reopening debt markets as well as the inter-bank market,
although limited still to short term and national boundaries.	
    But he left little doubt that unless there was a relapse in
the debt crisis, the bank had now done all it planned to in
terms of extraordinary measures and that governments and banks
needed to take up the baton. 	
    The cash has already calmed euro zone bond markets, such as
Spain and Italy and money market experts reported some banks are
now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.	
    The enormous amounts of excess cash in the money market is
keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1
percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight
deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates.	
    	
    	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting Frankfurt newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.