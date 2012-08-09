Euribor rates fall on hopes of further ECB easing

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates hit an all-time low on Thursday after the European Central Bank fuelled expectations for another interest rate cut next month. ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their meeting last Thursday "but the Governing Council in its entirety decided this was not the time". Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut its key rate below its current record low of 0.75 percent, but also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight. "On the negative deposit rates," Draghi said in a post-rate decision news conference, "I will say only that for us these are largely unchartered waters." The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to zero will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.360 percent from 0.366 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.640 percent from 0.648 percent while the shorter-term one-week rates remained at 0.096 percent. Overnight rates inched up to 0.116 percent from 0.111 percent at the end of the reserve maintenance period. Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor rates they pay. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.788 percent from 0.807 percent, while overnight dollar rates inched down to 0.320 percent from 0.324 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits prompted them to make a stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 278 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB rose to 578 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)