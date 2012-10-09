Euribor rates hit fresh low on liquidity glut

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate hit fresh record lows on Tuesday, pushed down by large amounts of excess liquidity sloshing around in money markets. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.212 percent from 0.214 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.421 percent from 0.423 percent. Shorter term one-week rates remained at 0.081 percent. Overnight Eonia rates bucked the downtrend and edged up to 0.094 percent from 0.093 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have been falling since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also inched down, with three-month rates falling to 0.60846 percent from 0.60923 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system remains extremely high at 717 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. However, after initial interest in the idea, some policymakers have expressed reservations about it. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)