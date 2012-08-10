FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates hit new low on expectations of ECB cut
August 10, 2012 / 9:44 AM / 5 years ago

Euribor rates hit new low on expectations of ECB cut

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bank-to-bank lending rates hit
a fresh all-time low on Friday, extending a downtrend that began
with the European Central Bank flooding financial markets with
liquidity late last year and is now plumbing new depths on
expectations of an ECB rate cut.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their
meeting last Thursday "but the Governing Council in its entirety
decided this was not the time".
    Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut
its key rate below its current record low of 0.75 percent, but
also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge banks
for depositing funds with it overnight.
    "On the negative deposit rates," Draghi said in a post-rate
decision news conference, "I will say only that for us these are
largely unchartered waters."
    The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
    The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending
by forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.353
percent from 0.360 percent. 
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.631
percent from 0.640 percent. Shorter-term rates bucked the
downtrend, with one-week rates edging up to 0.097
percent from 0.096 percent. Overnight rates rose to
0.123 percent from 0.116 percent.
    Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank
rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
Libor rates they pay. 
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were unchanged at 0.788 percent, while
overnight dollar rates fell to 0.317 percent from 0.320 percent.
    The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
prompted them to make a stronger use of the current account
facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the
required reserves.
    A total of 289 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
dipped to 569 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
