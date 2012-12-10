Euribor rates dip after ECB rate cut discussion

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Monday after European Central Bank policymakers discussed cutting official interest rates last Thursday before leaving them unchanged at 0.75 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday there had been "a wide discussion" on rate cuts during the Governing Council meeting - a comment that fuelled expectations the ECB is ready to lower rates further in the coming months. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since November last year when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely priced in but expectations after last Thursday's policy meeting that the ECB will cut official rates again are weighing on interbank lending rates. On Friday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.183 percent from 0.187 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.322 percent from 0.330 percent while the one-week rate held steady at 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate was also unchanged at 0.072 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were firmer, with three-month rates rising to 0.57385 percent from 0.57231 percent and one-week rates up at 0.34846 percent from 0.34692 percent in the previous session. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is still extremely high at 616 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since said such a move could be problematic. Asked about the idea last Thursday, Draghi said: "There is nothing new to report ... we are operationally ready, but the discussions in this respect did not go into any depth." "We briefly touched upon the complexities that such measure would involve and on possible unintended consequences. But we did not elaborate on this any further," he added. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)