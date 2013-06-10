FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2013 / 9:37 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rates rise after ECB signalled wait-and-see stance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Monday, as markets saw policy easing by the
European Central Bank as less likely after it said last week
that economic conditions did not warrant further easing.
    Markets saw a smaller chance of moves such as making banks
pay to park their money with it overnight by taking the deposit
rate into negative territory or cutting its main rate from a
record low of 0.5 percent.
    But these and other unconventional options, including very
long-term loans to banks, measures to fire up the market for
asset-backed securities (ABS) and tweaks to its collateral
framework were "on the shelf", ECB President Mario Draghi said
as his monthly press conference on Thursday.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.204
percent from 0.203 percent.
    The six-month rate increased to 0.312 percent
from 0.308 percent while the one-week rate 
remained at 0.089 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
fell to 0.078 percent from 0.083 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.27778 percent from 0.27222 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 276 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
    Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

