Key Euribor rate steady as markets assess ECB guidance

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Wednesday as markets assessed the European Central Bank's use of forward guidance on policy for the first time. Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said last Thursday it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance. Asked what an extended period meant, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen told Reuters Insider TV on Tuesday: "(ECB President) Mario Draghi said in his press conference it is not six months, it's not 12, it goes beyond." The ECB later issued a statement in which it said Asmussen had not intended to give any guidance on the exact length of time for which it expects to keep rates at record lows. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged on Wednesday at 0.217 percent. The six-month rate firmed slightly to 0.330 percent from 0.328 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.083 percent from 0.084 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.46429 percent from 0.46286 percent and one-week rates declining to 0.29143 percent from 0.29286 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 271 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)