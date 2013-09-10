FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 10, 2013 / 9:13 AM / in 4 years

Euribor rate steady as ECB seen on stand-by mode

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged on Tuesday as investors see the
European Central Bank taking a breather before deciding on any
possible fresh policy action.  
    The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent
on Thursday, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the
policymakers discussed a rate cut at its monthly meeting, partly
due to concern about money market rates and the uncertain nature
of the recovery.
    "If money market developments were to be judged unwarranted
in their impact on our assessment of medium-term inflation, then
such an instrument should be considered," Draghi told a news
conference, stressing that the ECB has a downward bias on rates.
    Money markets shrugged off the ECB's latest efforts to halt
the rise in bank-to-bank borrowing costs and are discounting the
chance of a rate cut in the coming months. 
    Market rates have been pushed up by a run of solid economic
data and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinding its
stimulus.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
on Tuesday, at 0.225 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate rose slightly to
0.343 percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate
 stayed at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
 fell on Monday to 0.068 percent from 0.075 percent.
    Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 242 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
    The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate". 
    Draghi said last week, however, that there was no stable
relationship between excess liquidity and market rates.
    A Reuters poll of euro traders showed last week they did not
expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates
from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5
percent. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
