Euribor rate steady as ECB seen on stand-by mode

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Tuesday as investors see the European Central Bank taking a breather before deciding on any possible fresh policy action. The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on Thursday, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the policymakers discussed a rate cut at its monthly meeting, partly due to concern about money market rates and the uncertain nature of the recovery. "If money market developments were to be judged unwarranted in their impact on our assessment of medium-term inflation, then such an instrument should be considered," Draghi told a news conference, stressing that the ECB has a downward bias on rates. Money markets shrugged off the ECB's latest efforts to halt the rise in bank-to-bank borrowing costs and are discounting the chance of a rate cut in the coming months. Market rates have been pushed up by a run of solid economic data and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinding its stimulus. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged on Tuesday, at 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate rose slightly to 0.343 percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate stayed at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell on Monday to 0.068 percent from 0.075 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 242 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". Draghi said last week, however, that there was no stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates. A Reuters poll of euro traders showed last week they did not expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)