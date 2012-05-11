FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates find floor at 2-year low
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates find floor at 2-year low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates held steady on Friday, finding a floor after more
than halving since late last year under the weight of an
unprecedented injection of liquidity by the European Central
Bank.	
    The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0
percent at its monthly meeting last week, has poured more than 1
trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year funds into the banking
system since the end of December, driving down interbank rates.	
    But three-month Euribor rates, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, held
steady on Friday at 0.69 percent. They have not been lower since
May 2010.	
    Six-month rates and 12-month rates
 were also unchanged at 0.977 percent and 1.276
percent respectively.	
    Shorter-term one-week rates also steadied. The rate
 was unchanged at 0.317 percent. Overnight rates
 edged up to 0.348 percent from 0.344 percent.	
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
 also rose. Three-month rates slipped
to 0.913 percent from 0.915 percent while overnight rates
 inched up to 0.3150 percent from 0.3146.	
    Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains above
the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.	
    The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.  	
    High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 703 billion euros on Thursday. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.	
   	
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.	
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 	
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 	
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  	
    1 week       	
    2 week       	
    3 week       	
    1 month      	
    2 month      	
    3 month      	
    4 month      	
    5 month      	
    6 month      	
    7 month      	
    8 month      	
    9 month      	
    10 month    	
    11 month    	
    1 year       	
	
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.