Euribor rates hit new record lows after ECB cut
July 11, 2012

Euribor rates hit new record lows after ECB cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit new all-time lows on Wednesday, as the
European Central Bank's move to cut its main refinancing and
deposit rates to historic lows weighed on market rates.
    The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
Thursday, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the ECB.
    The ECB hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks will
now get nothing if they park their spare cash with the central
bank, will boost interbank lending by forcing banks to look for
more profitable options.
    Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.  
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, on Wednesday hit a new
all-time low of 0.512 percent, down from 0.521 percent.
    Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates
 fell to 0.795 percent from 0.805 percent and
shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.145
percent 0.158 percent.
    Overnight rates which do not yet factor in the
benefit of the ECB's cut - coming into force overnight Wednesday
- inched down to 0.323 percent from 0.325 percent.
    Euribor rates are caught up in a manipulation scandal
centred on the counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates,
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data.
 
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
< also saw falls on Wednesday, dropping to 0.97571
percent from 0.978 percent with overnight rates falling to
0.34286 percent from 0.346 percent. 
    Euribor rates are well above the euro-priced Libor rates,
one reason being that Euribor figures include prices from more
of Europe's struggling banks than Libor. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and William James in London;
Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
